Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Earns “Buy” Rating from Oppenheimer

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $550.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 56.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Twilio from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $385.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Twilio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $442.36.

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $352.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $389.11 and its 200 day moving average is $327.42. Twilio has a 1-year low of $71.57 and a 1-year high of $457.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 10.94 and a quick ratio of 10.94. The company has a market cap of $60.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.96 and a beta of 1.51.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. The firm had revenue of $548.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.64 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Twilio will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Twilio news, insider Chee Chew sold 1,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.88, for a total transaction of $723,775.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.78, for a total value of $18,007,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 218,042 shares of company stock worth $85,829,203. Insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,314,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,460,446,000 after buying an additional 1,525,951 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter worth about $443,871,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Twilio by 159.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,530,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $518,031,000 after acquiring an additional 939,568 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at about $291,337,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Twilio by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,016,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,713,552,000 after acquiring an additional 676,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

