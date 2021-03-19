Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Lifted to “B-” at TheStreet

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Tutor Perini from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.
Shares of TPC stock opened at $17.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $903.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.36 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.13 and a 200-day moving average of $14.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Tutor Perini has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $20.24.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tutor Perini by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Tutor Perini by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,056 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Tutor Perini by 51.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,669 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Tutor Perini by 3.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,523 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Tutor Perini by 5.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. 72.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Tutor Perini
Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.
