Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Lifted to “B-” at TheStreet

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Tutor Perini from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of TPC stock opened at $17.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $903.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.36 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.13 and a 200-day moving average of $14.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Tutor Perini has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $20.24.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Tutor Perini had a positive return on equity of 5.41% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tutor Perini will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tutor Perini by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Tutor Perini by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,056 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Tutor Perini by 51.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,669 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Tutor Perini by 3.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,523 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Tutor Perini by 5.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. 72.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

