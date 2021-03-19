Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) by 35.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 816,280 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Tutor Perini were worth $10,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,983,541 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,636,000 after purchasing an additional 195,401 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,648,530 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,348,000 after purchasing an additional 540,434 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,416,570 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,345,000 after purchasing an additional 591,607 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 812,662 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,045,000 after purchasing an additional 384,679 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 508,260 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,657,000 after purchasing an additional 43,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TPC shares. B. Riley raised their target price on Tutor Perini from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of NYSE TPC opened at $17.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Tutor Perini Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $20.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $903.21 million, a PE ratio of -63.36 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.48.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Tutor Perini had a positive return on equity of 5.41% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tutor Perini Co. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

