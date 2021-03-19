Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Sets New 12-Month High at $17.38

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.38 and last traded at $17.35, with a volume of 35029 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.12.

TRQ has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Turquoise Hill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.58.

The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.03.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.38. Turquoise Hill Resources had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 42.70%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 90,527,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,351,000 after acquiring an additional 11,302,327 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 768.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,635,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,173,000 after acquiring an additional 8,525,715 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 161.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,904,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,697,000 after acquiring an additional 4,885,443 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,293,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 29,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 609.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,995,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714,184 shares during the last quarter.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile (NYSE:TRQ)

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

