Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Stock Price Up 16.1%

Shares of Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR) rose 16.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.45 and last traded at $4.32. Approximately 3,308,138 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,783,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.72.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.00. The stock has a market cap of $558.04 million, a P/E ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 2.51.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tuniu stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 56,320 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000. 9.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company. The company offers a selection of packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets selling, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

