Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. Unit’s (NASDAQ:TCACU) Quiet Period Set To End on March 24th

Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. Unit’s (NASDAQ:TCACU) quiet period will end on Wednesday, March 24th. Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. Unit had issued 17,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 12th. The total size of the offering was $175,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

NASDAQ:TCACU opened at $10.05 on Friday. Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. Unit has a 12 month low of $9.91 and a 12 month high of $11.00.

Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. Unit Company Profile

