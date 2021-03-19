Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $50.20

Truxton Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUX) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.20 and traded as high as $51.00. Truxton shares last traded at $50.50, with a volume of 2,078 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $145.79 million, a P/E ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.77.

Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.24 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th.

Truxton Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TRUX)

Truxton Corporation operates as the holding company for Truxton Trust Company that provides various banking, investment management, and trust administration services to individuals, businesses, and charitable institutions. The company's primary deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as demand deposits and certificates of deposit; and primary lending products comprise residential and commercial real estate mortgages, commercial loans, construction and land development loans, and consumer loans.

