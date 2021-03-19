Truist Securiti Weighs in on Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:EPRT)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report released on Monday, March 15th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.32 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.35. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust’s FY2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 31.54%.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Truist increased their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.95.

NYSE EPRT opened at $23.56 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.42. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $7.65 and a 12 month high of $25.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 14.29 and a quick ratio of 14.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.33 and a beta of 1.32.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $2,499,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after buying an additional 4,693 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,413,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,974,000 after buying an additional 31,674 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,382,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,160,000.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 152.38%.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

See Also: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.