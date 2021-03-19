Truist Lowers Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) to Hold

Truist lowered shares of Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $109.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Truist Securities lowered shares of Boston Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Boston Properties from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Boston Properties presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $100.06.

Shares of Boston Properties stock opened at $105.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Boston Properties has a 12-month low of $69.69 and a 12-month high of $110.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.15.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.54). Boston Properties had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $665.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Properties will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 55.92%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BXP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Boston Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $1,232,440,000. TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 236.8% during the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 5,186,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $416,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646,609 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 19.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,719,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $459,195,000 after purchasing an additional 913,934 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,207,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,532,113,000 after purchasing an additional 579,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwood Investors LLC purchased a new position in Boston Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $31,488,000. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

