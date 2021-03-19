Truist Financial Initiates Coverage on Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI)

Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley raised their target price on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $4.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.50.

NASDAQ:INFI opened at $3.36 on Thursday. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $5.98. The stock has a market cap of $215.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.48 and a 200-day moving average of $2.20.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16). Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,358.77% and a negative net margin of 2,592.65%. Equities analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 5,848,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total transaction of $24,212,872.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,215,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,698,000 after acquiring an additional 429,041 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $155,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 647,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 51,482 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 165,024.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 41,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 268.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 25,695 shares in the last quarter. 46.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Infinity Pharmaceuticals

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. It offers IPI-549, an orally administered, clinical-stage, immuno-oncology product candidate that selectively inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

