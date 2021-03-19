TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in shares of TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,577,701 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 209,677 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in TrueCar were worth $10,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRUE. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of TrueCar during the first quarter worth approximately $352,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of TrueCar by 309.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 18,386 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of TrueCar by 3.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 241,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 8,805 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TrueCar during the third quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TrueCar by 39.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 825,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,128,000 after buying an additional 232,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRUE opened at $4.97 on Friday. TrueCar, Inc. has a one year low of $1.98 and a one year high of $6.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.10 and a 200-day moving average of $4.70. The company has a market capitalization of $517.35 million, a PE ratio of -29.23 and a beta of 1.38.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.09. TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 6.11%. As a group, research analysts expect that TrueCar, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TrueCar news, EVP Simon Edward Smith sold 7,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total transaction of $40,496.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 228,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,799.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,798 shares of company stock worth $102,670. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark upgraded TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on TrueCar in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of TrueCar in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded TrueCar from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. TrueCar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.63.

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

