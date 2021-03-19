TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) PT Raised to $62.00 at Truist Securities

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Securities from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist upped their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $25.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup raised shares of TripAdvisor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $26.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. TripAdvisor has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.39.

TRIP opened at $58.77 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. TripAdvisor has a twelve month low of $14.27 and a twelve month high of $64.95. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.92 and a beta of 1.48.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The travel company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.01. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 24.54% and a negative return on equity of 15.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TripAdvisor will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TripAdvisor news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 32,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $1,112,548.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,502. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Seth J. Kalvert sold 18,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $487,467.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,098 shares in the company, valued at $875,977.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 31,370 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,663 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 473.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

