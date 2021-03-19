Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Receives $49.29 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.29.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TSE shares. Alembic Global Advisors lifted their price target on Trinseo from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Trinseo from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of TSE stock opened at $72.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.41 and a 200 day moving average of $44.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.14 and a beta of 1.73. Trinseo has a twelve month low of $15.76 and a twelve month high of $76.49.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $860.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.11 million. Trinseo had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Trinseo will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.22%.

In other Trinseo news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total transaction of $149,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Angelo N. Chaclas sold 15,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total value of $1,035,954.48. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,844 shares of company stock worth $5,881,417. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSE. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinseo during the 4th quarter worth about $1,016,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Trinseo during the 4th quarter worth about $23,147,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trinseo by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,493,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,533,000 after acquiring an additional 253,158 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trinseo by 3,189.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 161,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,267,000 after acquiring an additional 156,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trinseo during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,535,000. 94.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trinseo

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

