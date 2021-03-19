Triangle Petroleum (OTCMKTS:TPLM) and Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Financial Contrast

Triangle Petroleum (OTCMKTS:TPLM) and Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.5% of Cimarex Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of Triangle Petroleum shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Cimarex Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Triangle Petroleum has a beta of 2.35, suggesting that its share price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cimarex Energy has a beta of 2.4, suggesting that its share price is 140% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Triangle Petroleum and Cimarex Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Triangle Petroleum N/A N/A N/A Cimarex Energy -104.14% 7.29% 3.41%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Triangle Petroleum and Cimarex Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Triangle Petroleum N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Cimarex Energy $2.36 billion 2.60 -$124.62 million $4.46 13.39

Triangle Petroleum has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cimarex Energy.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Triangle Petroleum and Cimarex Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Triangle Petroleum 0 0 0 0 N/A Cimarex Energy 0 4 17 0 2.81

Cimarex Energy has a consensus target price of $50.86, suggesting a potential downside of 14.84%. Given Cimarex Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cimarex Energy is more favorable than Triangle Petroleum.

Summary

Cimarex Energy beats Triangle Petroleum on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Triangle Petroleum

Triangle Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Oilfield Services. As of January 31, 2016, the company had leasehold interests in approximately 103,540 net acres in the Bakken Shale and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana. It also offers oilfield services, including hydraulic pressure pumping, wireline, perforating, pump rental, workover, and other complementary services, as well as midstream services. The company was formerly known as Peloton Resources Inc. and changed its name to Triangle Petroleum Corporation in May 2005. Triangle Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co. operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions. The company also owned an interest in 2,765 net productive oil and gas wells. Cimarex Energy Co. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

