Trexquant Investment LP Purchases Shares of 9,771 Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 9,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 2.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 26,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 254.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 554.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares during the period. 48.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Michael Carrieri sold 5,834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $190,188.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

NSSC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

Shares of NSSC stock opened at $35.07 on Friday. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $13.33 and a one year high of $36.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 5.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $643.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.50 and a beta of 1.36.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 11.96%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

