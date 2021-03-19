Trexquant Investment LP Grows Holdings in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) by 29.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,197 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Pretium Resources were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Pretium Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Pretium Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Pretium Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in Pretium Resources by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 13,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Pretium Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Pretium Resources stock opened at $10.92 on Friday. Pretium Resources Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.07 and a 52 week high of $14.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 0.77.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Pretium Resources had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The business had revenue of $169.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.20 million. On average, research analysts expect that Pretium Resources Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PVG. National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of Pretium Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pretium Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.58.

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,305.85 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

