Trexquant Investment LP Cuts Stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its holdings in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 67.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,046 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 3,393.5% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perrigo in the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Perrigo in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. 82.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PRGO opened at $41.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -696.55, a P/E/G ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Perrigo Company plc has a 1-year low of $38.20 and a 1-year high of $58.83.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 9.78% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. This is an increase from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.82%.

PRGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Perrigo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $59.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Perrigo from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

In other news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.29 per share, for a total transaction of $103,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,441 shares in the company, valued at $348,528.89. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard S. Sorota acquired 7,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.48 per share, with a total value of $326,665.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,665.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

