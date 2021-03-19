Trexquant Investment LP Buys Shares of 2,151 ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000.

ARKK opened at $120.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.30. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $34.07 and a 1 year high of $159.70.

