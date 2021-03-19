Trexquant Investment LP Acquires Shares of 9,206 Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MATW. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matthews International in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Matthews International during the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Matthews International during the 3rd quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Matthews International during the 3rd quarter worth $322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Matthews International alerts:

In related news, Director David A. Schawk sold 5,000 shares of Matthews International stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total transaction of $205,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven F. Nicola sold 10,000 shares of Matthews International stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $417,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,498,076.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $870,660. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on MATW. TheStreet upgraded shares of Matthews International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Matthews International in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Shares of MATW stock opened at $40.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.82. Matthews International Co. has a one year low of $17.01 and a one year high of $42.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.39 and a beta of 1.18.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.25. Matthews International had a negative net margin of 5.82% and a positive return on equity of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $386.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.73 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Matthews International Co. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Matthews International Profile

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment offers brand management and pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services primarily for the consumer goods and retail industries.

Read More: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MATW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW).

Receive News & Ratings for Matthews International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matthews International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.