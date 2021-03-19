Trevi Therapeutics (TRVI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter.

NASDAQ TRVI traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.87. 57,328 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,508. The company has a current ratio of 9.05, a quick ratio of 9.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Trevi Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $8.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.21. The company has a market cap of $52.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 0.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trevi Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.40.

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of Haduvio to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. It develops Haduvio, which is in Phase IIb/III clinical trial is an oral extended release formulation of nalbuphine that is used for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease, as well as to treat chronic kidney disease-associated with pruritus.

