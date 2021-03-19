Transurban Group (OTCMKTS:TRAUF) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Shares of Transurban Group (OTCMKTS:TRAUF) traded down 0.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.10 and last traded at $10.10. 606 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 2,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.15.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Transurban Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Transurban Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.08 and a 200 day moving average of $10.25.

Transurban Group develops, operates, manages, and maintains toll road networks. It operates 20 toll roads in Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane in Australia; the Greater Washington area of Virginia, the United States; and Montreal, Canada. The company is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

