Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) to Post FY2025 Earnings of ($1.62) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) – Analysts at SVB Leerink issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Translate Bio in a research report issued on Thursday, March 18th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.62) per share for the year. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Translate Bio from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities cut Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Translate Bio from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Translate Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Truist lowered shares of Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.10.

Shares of NASDAQ TBIO opened at $17.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.55. Translate Bio has a 12-month low of $8.12 and a 12-month high of $34.64. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.60 and a beta of 0.96.

In other news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 56,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $1,441,668.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TBIO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Translate Bio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Translate Bio by 279.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 11,853 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 31.7% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 40,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 9,809 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Translate Bio by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 154,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 50,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Translate Bio in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

About Translate Bio

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.

