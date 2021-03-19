TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Chairman W Nicholas Howley Sells 11,500 Shares

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.79, for a total value of $7,127,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

W Nicholas Howley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 15th, W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.51, for a total value of $6,767,865.00.

Shares of TDG stock opened at $597.61 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $241.21 and a 12-month high of $626.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $588.81 and a 200-day moving average of $557.67.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.40. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 18.70%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $142,000. 97.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TDG shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America downgraded TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $670.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $500.00 to $562.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $772.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. TransDigm Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $597.06.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

