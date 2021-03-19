TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Chairman W Nicholas Howley Sells 11,500 Shares

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.79, for a total value of $7,127,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
W Nicholas Howley also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, January 15th, W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.51, for a total value of $6,767,865.00.
Shares of TDG stock opened at $597.61 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $241.21 and a 12-month high of $626.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $588.81 and a 200-day moving average of $557.67.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $142,000. 97.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on TDG shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America downgraded TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $670.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $500.00 to $562.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $772.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. TransDigm Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $597.06.
About TransDigm Group
TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.
Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?
Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.