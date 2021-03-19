Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) Price Target Raised to C$7.50 at TD Securities

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “tender” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.81% from the stock’s current price.

TRZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on Transat A.T. from C$5.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “tender” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Transat A.T. from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Monday.

Shares of TRZ opened at C$5.69 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$5.12 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$214.78 million and a PE ratio of -0.41. Transat A.T. has a fifty-two week low of C$3.56 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.89.

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. It develops and markets holiday travel services in packages, including air travel and hotel stays, and air-only formats to 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. The company also operates as an outgoing tour operator to purchase various components of a trip locally or abroad and sell them separately or in packages to consumers in their local markets, through travel agencies, or through the Web.

