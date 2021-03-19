Transat A.T. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF) Price Target Lowered to $5.50 at Scotiabank

Transat A.T. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF) had its price objective reduced by Scotiabank from $6.00 to $5.50 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC lifted their target price on Transat A.T. from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Transat A.T. from $7.50 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

TRZBF stock opened at $4.55 on Monday. Transat A.T. has a twelve month low of $2.94 and a twelve month high of $7.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.94.

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. It develops and markets holiday travel services in packages, including air travel and hotel stays, and air-only formats to 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. The company also operates as an outgoing tour operator to purchase various components of a trip locally or abroad and sell them separately or in packages to consumers in their local markets, through travel agencies, or through the Web.

