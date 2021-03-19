TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Given New $18.50 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from $17.50 to $18.50 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 107.40% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on TransAlta from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of TransAlta from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of TransAlta from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of TransAlta from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.53.

Get TransAlta alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TAC traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,842. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.96 and a 200-day moving average of $7.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.50 and a beta of 1.20. TransAlta has a 12-month low of $3.68 and a 12-month high of $9.78.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.62). TransAlta had a negative return on equity of 4.95% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $417.45 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that TransAlta will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in TransAlta by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in TransAlta by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 279,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 4,734 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TransAlta during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of TransAlta by 11.8% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 73,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 7,782 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.13% of the company’s stock.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, and Energy Marketing segments. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

Read More: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.