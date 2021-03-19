Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL)

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 2,437 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 471% compared to the average daily volume of 427 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ:BL opened at $109.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $127.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of -159.13 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.70. BlackLine has a one year low of $43.09 and a one year high of $154.61.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.37. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 11.58%. The company had revenue of $95.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BlackLine will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackLine news, insider Therese Tucker sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.46, for a total transaction of $5,623,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 167,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,854,931.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total value of $156,757.89. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 45,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,120,645.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 83,093 shares of company stock valued at $9,556,102 over the last three months. Company insiders own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BL. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 240.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackLine in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackLine in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackLine in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of BlackLine in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut BlackLine from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp upped their price target on BlackLine from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on BlackLine from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on BlackLine from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on BlackLine from $115.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.10.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its reconciliation management solutions include Account Reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; Transaction Matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; Consolidation Integrity Manager, which manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and Daily Reconciliations, which narrows the scope of a reconciliation to a single day's transactions or balance detail.

