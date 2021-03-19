Traders Buy High Volume of PPD Call Options (NASDAQ:PPD)

PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 2,088 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,350% compared to the typical volume of 144 call options.

Shares of PPD opened at $37.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.02. PPD has a 52-week low of $13.08 and a 52-week high of $38.76. The firm has a market cap of $13.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 247.27.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. PPD had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that PPD will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PPD news, insider David Michael Johnston sold 60,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total value of $2,176,351.56. Also, CEO David S. Simmons sold 22,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $871,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 669,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,459,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 182,492 shares of company stock valued at $6,797,846.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PPD. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in PPD during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in PPD in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of PPD during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPD by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PPD by 148.0% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PPD shares. Barclays started coverage on PPD in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on PPD from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut PPD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on PPD from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PPD has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

