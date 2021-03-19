Traders Buy High Volume of Corporate Office Properties Trust Call Options (NYSE:OFC)

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 2,492 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,732% compared to the average volume of 136 call options.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 3,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $108,678.80. Also, Director Robert L. Denton sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $40,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,599 shares of company stock worth $40,859. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 5,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. 98.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Truist Securities raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday. Truist raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corporate Office Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock opened at $27.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.75, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.60 and its 200 day moving average is $25.40. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $15.23 and a 1 year high of $28.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 3.49% and a net margin of 9.67%. On average, equities analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 54.19%.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

