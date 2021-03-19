TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) General Counsel Steven G. Fishbach Sells 1,595 Shares of Stock

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) General Counsel Steven G. Fishbach sold 1,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $83,418.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

TPI Composites stock traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.68. The stock had a trading volume of 4,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,350. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.74 and a beta of 1.67. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.19 and a 52-week high of $81.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.70 and a 200 day moving average of $46.51.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.13). TPI Composites had a positive return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. Equities research analysts predict that TPI Composites, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TPIC. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on TPI Composites from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital raised their target price on TPI Composites from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on TPI Composites from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPIC. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TPI Composites in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TPI Composites in the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in TPI Composites during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the 4th quarter worth $101,000. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

