Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) Trading 12.2% Higher

Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ)’s stock price traded up 12.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.06 and last traded at $11.75. 431,855 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 357% from the average session volume of 94,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.47.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Townsquare Media from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Townsquare Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Noble Financial upped their target price on shares of Townsquare Media from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.00.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13). Townsquare Media had a negative net margin of 43.84% and a negative return on equity of 64.93%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Townsquare Media, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Quick sold 1,595,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $10,209,433.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 24.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSQ. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 1.9% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 219,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Townsquare Media by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 9,169 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in Townsquare Media in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Townsquare Media in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Townsquare Media by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 593,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after buying an additional 22,554 shares during the period. 44.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Townsquare Media Company Profile (NYSE:TSQ)

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a radio, digital media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company in small and mid-sized markets. It operates through Advertising, Townsquare Interactive, and Live Events segments. The company provides advertising and marketing solutions to advertisers and businesses through its radio stations, Websites, radio stations' online streams, and mobile applications; and digital advertising services, as well as operates Townsquare Ignite, a digital programmatic advertising platform.

