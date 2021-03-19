Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) Raised to “Outperform” at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Toshiba in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toshiba from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Toshiba from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Toshiba presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

TOSYY traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.33. 5,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,964. Toshiba has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $17.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.87 and a 200 day moving average of $14.66. The firm has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Toshiba Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic devices and storage solutions worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Energy Systems & Solutions, Infrastructure Systems & Solutions, Building Solutions, Retail & Printing Solutions, Electronic Devices & Storage Solutions, Digital Solutions, and Others.

