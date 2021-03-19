Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $86.44

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$86.44 and traded as high as C$89.46. Toromont Industries shares last traded at C$88.65, with a volume of 187,050 shares traded.

TIH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Toromont Industries from C$96.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Toromont Industries to C$96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. CIBC lifted their target price on Toromont Industries from C$92.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Toromont Industries from C$95.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Toromont Industries from C$92.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$98.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.56, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.23 billion and a PE ratio of 28.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$90.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$86.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.13%.

In related news, Director Wayne S. Hill sold 3,200 shares of Toromont Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$93.25, for a total value of C$298,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at C$93,250. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,700 shares of company stock worth $717,485.

Toromont Industries Company Profile (TSE:TIH)

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

