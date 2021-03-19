Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tompkins Financial Corporation is a financial services company with $5.5 billion in assets serving the Central, Western and Hudson Valley regions of New York and the Southeastern region of Pennsylvania. Headquartered in Ithaca, NY, Tompkins Financial is parent to Tompkins Trust Company, Tompkins Bank of Castile, Tompkins Mahopac Bank, Tompkins VIST Bank, Tompkins Insurance Agencies, Inc., and offers wealth management services through Tompkins Financial Advisors. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Tompkins Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th.

NYSEAMERICAN TMP opened at $85.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Tompkins Financial has a 52 week low of $53.32 and a 52 week high of $92.80.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.15. Tompkins Financial had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 22.73%. The company had revenue of $76.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.83 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tompkins Financial will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TMP. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,999,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,155,000 after acquiring an additional 91,207 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 333.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 21,884 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after buying an additional 18,358 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Tompkins Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $899,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 132,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,384,000 after buying an additional 13,934 shares in the last quarter. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tompkins Financial

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a community-based financial services company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management.

