Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $436.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.60 million. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 1.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Titan Machinery updated its FY 2022

Pre-Market guidance to 1.25-1.45 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.22-1.45 EPS.

TITN traded down $1.19 on Thursday, hitting $26.95. The company had a trading volume of 504,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,419. The firm has a market cap of $607.88 million, a P/E ratio of 31.61 and a beta of 1.92. Titan Machinery has a 1 year low of $6.98 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

In other Titan Machinery news, Director Tony Christianson sold 13,566 shares of Titan Machinery stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total value of $294,789.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,929.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Bryan J. Knutson sold 4,500 shares of Titan Machinery stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $99,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,869.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,640 shares of company stock worth $2,378,942. 15.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Titan Machinery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised Titan Machinery from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Titan Machinery from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Titan Machinery from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.25.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

