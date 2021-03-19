Timothy Claman Sells 5,000 Shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Stock

Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) SVP Timothy Claman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $104,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 99,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,092,632.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

AVID stock opened at $20.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $900.48 million, a PE ratio of 47.07 and a beta of 1.30. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.67 and a 1 year high of $24.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.83.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $104.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.14 million. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 5.19%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AVID shares. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Avid Technology from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Avid Technology from $32.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Avid Technology in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Avid Technology from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.40.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Avid Technology by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Avid Technology by 1.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 71,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Avid Technology by 258.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. 67.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

