thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Downgraded to “Underweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on TKAMY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Thursday, February 11th. AlphaValue upgraded thyssenkrupp to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded thyssenkrupp from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded thyssenkrupp from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded thyssenkrupp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. thyssenkrupp has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.00.

TKAMY stock opened at $12.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.79. thyssenkrupp has a 52 week low of $3.64 and a 52 week high of $14.38.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. thyssenkrupp had a negative return on equity of 172.35% and a net margin of 31.76%. As a group, analysts expect that thyssenkrupp will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

