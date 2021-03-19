The York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 5,336 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 33,371 shares.The stock last traded at $50.56 and had previously closed at $48.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered The York Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Get The York Water alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $668.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.45 and a beta of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.30 and its 200 day moving average is $45.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The York Water had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $13.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.00 million. On average, analysts expect that The York Water Company will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.1874 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. The York Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.57%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YORW. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in The York Water by 100.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in The York Water by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of The York Water by 518.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of The York Water by 133.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new position in The York Water in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

About The York Water (NASDAQ:YORW)

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. The company owns and operates two wastewater collection systems and two wastewater treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. It also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns seven wells that supply water to its customers in Carroll Valley Borough and Cumberland Township, Adams County.

Featured Story: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for The York Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The York Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.