The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGNF) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $49.46

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGNF) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $49.46 and traded as high as $57.17. The Swatch Group shares last traded at $57.17, with a volume of 615 shares trading hands.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.54.

About The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGNF)

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. The company operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry.

Recommended Story: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for The Swatch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Swatch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.