The Southern (NYSE:SO) Price Target Raised to $57.00 at Mizuho

The Southern (NYSE:SO) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on The Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Southern from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Evercore ISI downgraded The Southern from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on The Southern from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded The Southern from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.53.

Shares of The Southern stock opened at $60.40 on Thursday. The Southern has a 1 year low of $41.96 and a 1 year high of $64.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.81. The company has a market capitalization of $63.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Southern will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The Southern’s payout ratio is 82.32%.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $152,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,033,747. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $454,000. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank increased its stake in shares of The Southern by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

