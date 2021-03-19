The Progressive Co. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.16 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:PGR)

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of The Progressive in a report issued on Wednesday, March 17th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $2.16 for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for The Progressive’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PGR. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Progressive in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised The Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The Progressive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.43.

Shares of The Progressive stock opened at $90.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $52.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The Progressive has a fifty-two week low of $62.18 and a fifty-two week high of $102.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.03.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.16. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 12.13%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.45%.

In other news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $329,249.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,524,236.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,351 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total value of $202,585.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,050 shares in the company, valued at $3,020,258.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,909 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,954 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Progressive in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in The Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in The Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Progressive by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in The Progressive by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

