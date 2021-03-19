The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Shares Gap Up to $6.77

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.77, but opened at $7.43. The ONE Group Hospitality shares last traded at $7.49, with a volume of 280 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $245.33 million, a PE ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.37.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in The ONE Group Hospitality during the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in The ONE Group Hospitality by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 17,013 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 77,498 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 6,304 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, and operates restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

