The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Price Target Increased to $185.00 by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $140.00 to $185.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of The Middleby in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of The Middleby from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $161.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on The Middleby from $150.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on The Middleby from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $164.22.

NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $163.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.77. The Middleby has a 52 week low of $41.73 and a 52 week high of $172.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $146.95 and a 200 day moving average of $125.03.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.20. The Middleby had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $729.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Middleby will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MIDD. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Middleby in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in The Middleby during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Middleby by 83.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in The Middleby by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of The Middleby during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000.

The Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, and home and professional craft brewing equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

