The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management cut its holdings in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 215,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,390 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.39% of The Middleby worth $27,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Middleby during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in The Middleby during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Middleby by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in The Middleby during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in The Middleby by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of The Middleby stock opened at $163.69 on Friday. The Middleby Co. has a 1 year low of $41.73 and a 1 year high of $172.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $146.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.03.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.20. The Middleby had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The company had revenue of $729.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Middleby Co. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Middleby from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of The Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of The Middleby from $150.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.22.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, and home and professional craft brewing equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

