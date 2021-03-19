The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 44,426 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 612,138 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 44,426 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $55,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 202,460 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,160,000 after acquiring an additional 12,270 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 15.2% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,139 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 14.6% during the third quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 9.1% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 49,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

EW stock opened at $78.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.14 billion, a PE ratio of 62.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $51.51 and a 12 month high of $92.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.01 and its 200 day moving average is $83.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EW shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.45.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $516,699.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 99,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,101,441.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total transaction of $276,745.74. Insiders sold a total of 338,560 shares of company stock worth $28,900,946 in the last ninety days. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

See Also: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.