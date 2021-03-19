The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 523,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,779 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $70,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $198,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $123.00 in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.58.

KMB stock opened at $132.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $110.66 and a one year high of $160.16. The stock has a market cap of $44.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.34.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 66.18%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

