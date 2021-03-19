The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $75.32 Million Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,837,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,242 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.10% of Altria Group worth $75,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MO opened at $50.57 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $50.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.99 billion, a PE ratio of 140.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.57.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.52%.

A number of analysts recently commented on MO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.23.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

