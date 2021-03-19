The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Stock Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 458,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 86,764 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.36% of M&T Bank worth $58,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $563,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its position in M&T Bank by 1,438.5% during the 4th quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its position in M&T Bank by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in M&T Bank by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTB stock opened at $155.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $148.02 and a 200 day moving average of $123.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $85.09 and a 52 week high of $164.72.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.49. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 20th that allows the company to buyback $800.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

MTB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.15.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

