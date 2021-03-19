The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Price Target Raised to $23.00

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MTW. Barclays reissued an underweight rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down previously from $17.00) on shares of The Manitowoc in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised The Manitowoc from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Manitowoc from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised The Manitowoc from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Manitowoc currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.89.

Shares of NYSE:MTW opened at $22.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $782.91 million, a PE ratio of -66.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.26. The Manitowoc has a 1 year low of $7.24 and a 1 year high of $23.85.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $430.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.82 million. The Manitowoc had a negative return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Manitowoc will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in The Manitowoc by 298.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 609,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,118,000 after purchasing an additional 456,876 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Manitowoc by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,831,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,691,000 after acquiring an additional 429,739 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of The Manitowoc by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 887,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,462,000 after acquiring an additional 376,390 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Manitowoc during the 4th quarter worth about $4,348,000. Finally, Front Street Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Manitowoc by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,826,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,364,000 after acquiring an additional 323,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

The Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

