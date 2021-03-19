The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Earns Underweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $16.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $17.00.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MTW. TheStreet upgraded The Manitowoc from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird upgraded The Manitowoc from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on The Manitowoc from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Manitowoc from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.89.

MTW stock opened at $22.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $782.91 million, a P/E ratio of -66.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.13 and a 200-day moving average of $12.22. The Manitowoc has a fifty-two week low of $7.24 and a fifty-two week high of $23.85.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. The Manitowoc had a negative return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The company had revenue of $430.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Manitowoc will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of The Manitowoc by 298.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 609,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,118,000 after purchasing an additional 456,876 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Manitowoc by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,831,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,691,000 after purchasing an additional 429,739 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Manitowoc by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 887,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,462,000 after purchasing an additional 376,390 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Manitowoc in the 4th quarter valued at $4,348,000. Finally, Front Street Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Manitowoc by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,826,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,364,000 after purchasing an additional 323,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

About The Manitowoc

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

